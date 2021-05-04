MacKenzie’s Bakery to get new life in downtown Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — The recently-closed MacKenzie’s Bakery in Kalamazoo is getting new life as a new bakery that will open in downtown Vicksburg later this year.

Mackenzie’s Bakery, which closed at the end of 2020, was purchased by The Mill at Vicksburg owner Chris Moore.

The bakery’s brand, recipes and equipment will be part of Mackenzies Vicksburg, a new company that will make wholesale bread to local retailers and restaurants.

The new business plans to open later in 2021 at 103 E. Prairie Street, a 1,700 square foot location in downtown Vicksburg. The initial plan is for the space to be a kitchen and distribution facility but may open a small storefront space in the future, according to a Clark Communications new release.