Lowe’s workers build raised garden beds for Kalamazoo veterans

Lowe’s employees volunteer their time to build raised garden beds at the Keystone Veterans Transition House in Kalamazoo. (Oct. 29, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Lowe’s staff members are lending a helping hand to a Kalamazoo nonprofit that’s mission is to provide a home to veterans.

More than a dozen employees from the Lowe’s in Portage donated their time and resources Friday to build at least nine raised garden beds for the Keystone Veterans Transition House as part of the company’s “Lowe’s Heroes” program.

The volunteers, most of whom are themselves veterans of the Air Force, Army or Marines, wanted to help the 12-bed nonprofit offer another remedy to those who served our country.

“It’s supposed to kind of give them a therapy to the veterans so they have something to kind of dig their hands in,” said Nicole Gustavson, the scheduling staff administrator at the Portage Lowe’s. “Also, the veterans that have been here before can come back and get some of these vegetables and fruits and take them home.”

Tyrone Thrash, who serves as housing coordinator and director for Keystone, believes these gardens can also be a lifelong tool.

“We’re just trying to help them develop an understanding of how sustainable foods can be replenished. We’re trying to grow all sorts of vegetables,” Thrash explained.

Volunteers said the seeds for the produce will be planted in the spring.

Last year, the Lowe’s Heroes program built a fire pit, picnic tables, and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant wheelchair ramp for Keystone.

If you also want to help out the nonprofit, you can reach out to it on Facebook or through the Integrated Services of Kalamazoo’s website.