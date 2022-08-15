KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday marks one year since Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire was shot and killed in the line of duty.
On Aug. 15, 2021, several deputies including Proxmire were chasing an armed suspect. The suspect, who was later shot and killed by law enforcement, started to fire at them.
Proxmire was hit.
He died later after being taken to the hospital.
Proxmire left behind a wife and four children.
The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy was posthumously promoted to sergeant and a portion of US-131 was dedicated in his name.
Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller held a ceremony on Monday to remember Proxmire, followed by a moment of silence.
“He cared about his community, he showed that through his commitment, through his sacrifices and through his everyday work,” Fuller said. “I want everyone to know that we will never forget our hero and our friend.”
Watch a replay of the ceremony in the player below.
His family released a statement on Monday, saying he is missed and not forgotten.
“It has been a year since we lost our beloved Ryan. A father, husband, son, brother, co-worker and friend to many, leaving a void in our lives that can never be filled. We are so very proud of Ryan’s accomplishments and his commitment to community service. Ryan will be missed, but will never be forgotten.
“We would like to extend a heartfelt ‘Thank You’ to all the amazing citizens of Kalamazoo County and the surrounding areas for their unselfish support and generosity that has sustained the Proxmire families during this most trying time in our lives. We also would like to acknowledge the incredible support of Sheriff Richard Fuller and all the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office personnel, as well as all the surrounding law enforcement agencies in SW Michigan.
“To honor Ryan, we ask that everyone continue to fully support our law enforcement personnel and first responders, who put their lives on the line everyday to ensure out safety and freedoms. We’re sure that this is what Ryan would want. God bless America.”A statement released by Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s family