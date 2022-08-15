KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday marks one year since Kalamazoo County Sgt. Ryan Proxmire was shot and killed in the line of duty.

On Aug. 15, 2021, several deputies including Proxmire were chasing an armed suspect. The suspect, who was later shot and killed by law enforcement, started to fire at them.

Proxmire was hit.

He died later after being taken to the hospital.

Proxmire left behind a wife and four children.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputy was posthumously promoted to sergeant and a portion of US-131 was dedicated in his name.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller held a ceremony on Monday to remember Proxmire, followed by a moment of silence.

“He cared about his community, he showed that through his commitment, through his sacrifices and through his everyday work,” Fuller said. “I want everyone to know that we will never forget our hero and our friend.”

His family released a statement on Monday, saying he is missed and not forgotten.