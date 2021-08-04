Students from Jeter foundation clean up Bronson Hospital gardens

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of West Michigan high school students got their hands dirty Wednesday morning by cleaning up the gardens around Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The group is part of the Jeter’s Leaders program who serve as ambassadors for Kalamazoo native and soon to be Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. Today, the group pulled weeds, did some planting and swept up debris around the gardens at the hospital. The clean-up is part of the group’s annual Social Change Project.

“I think it’s just really important for healthcare workers and the patients to have somewhere clean that they can experience and go outside so, we’re doing that today,” August O’Neil said while pulling weeds.

Another member of the group, Darianna Browning, a rising senior at Derek Jeters’ alma mater Kalamazoo Central, said she joined the group to do good in her community.

“I wouldn’t be out here if it wasn’t for Jeter’s Leaders,” she said. “It helps me get more involved. It’s super rewarding, just being able to help.”

In a statement to News 8 after the event, Jeter said he is proud of the work Kalamazoo’s Jeter’s Leaders are doing in the community.

“The Social Change Project is an important initiative that not only provides young people with the tools and resources to give back, but also helps them recognize that they have the ability to make a real, meaningful difference in their communities,” said Jeter. “I’m so proud of our Kalamazoo Jeter’s Leaders for working together on this beautification project at Bronson Methodist Hospital, and for their ongoing commitment to helping those around them.”

Jeter’s Leaders is part of the Turn 2 Foundation which was created in 1996 to promote a healthy lifestyle. The foundation works with kids in West Michigan, New York City and Tampa, Florida.