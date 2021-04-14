Leaders in Kzoo Co. to hold virtually event on racial trauma

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) —The city of Kalamazoo is inviting the community to take part in a talk with leaders across Kalamazoo County Wednesday about racial trauma during an annual diversity event.

The 2021 Respecting Differences diversity event hosted by the Respecting Differences Committee will be held virtually. Speakers will talk about how to identify racial trauma and work with your neighbors to heal.

There will be two sessions at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Each will be an hour long and followed by a question-and-answer session.