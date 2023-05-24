KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 27-year-old man from Lawton has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman in Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo County prosecutor said.

On Saturday evening, 28-year-old Taylor Dragicevich of Galesburg was stabbed multiple times at Emerald Park Apartments. She died in the hospital.

An undated courtesy photo of Taylor Dragicevich.

Jeffrey Michael Kucharski was charged with open murder, according to a Wednesday release from the Kalamazoo County prosecutor. He was denied bond.

If convicted, Kucharski could face up to life in prison.