KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A 27-year-old man from Lawton has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman in Kalamazoo, the Kalamazoo County prosecutor said.
On Saturday evening, 28-year-old Taylor Dragicevich of Galesburg was stabbed multiple times at Emerald Park Apartments. She died in the hospital.
Jeffrey Michael Kucharski was charged with open murder, according to a Wednesday release from the Kalamazoo County prosecutor. He was denied bond.
If convicted, Kucharski could face up to life in prison.