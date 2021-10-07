Lawsuit filed against company that owned Lakeside Academy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Attorney Geoffery Fieger says he’s filed a lawsuit against the owner of Lakeside Academy, accusing them of running “snake pits” that abuse and prey on kids.

The lawsuit calls for money damages for violations of Cornelius Fredericks‘ constitutional rights from Sequel Corporation. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Fredericks’ personal representative of estate. Sequel operates several juvenile facilities across the U.S.

Fredericks was 16 years old when he died in May of 2020, nearly two days after several Lakeside staff members held him down. Three people have been charged in Fredericks’ death. The state ultimately shut down Lakeside for good.

The lawsuit is seeking some $50 million.