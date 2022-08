KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people are expected to gather at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo for a Latinx Festival.

The Hispanic-American council, El Concilio, is hosting this inaugural event that begins at 3 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m.

The Latinx Festival will kick off with a parade. There will also be food, live music and activities for children. A talent show begins at 5:15 and goes into the evening.

For more information, visit El Concilio’s website.