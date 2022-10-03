Police investigating an incident at the Oak Tree Apartments in Kalamazoo Township on Dec. 29, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The last of three people who were charged in connection to the deaths of a couple near Kalamazoo in 2020 has been sentenced.

Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, 20, was sentenced Monday to 19 months, 10 days in jail but received credit for time served, so she won’t spend any more days behind bars. She was also ordered to pay fines and costs.

In August, Taylor-McMillon pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to a felony. Two counts of murder and a count of home invasion were dropped.

The charges stem from the December 2020 killings of 36-year-old Floyd Brashers Jr. and 31-year-old Katoya McPherson. They were killed in their home at Oak Tree Apartments off of Nazareth Road near Gull Road in Kalamazoo Township.

Left: Floyd Brashers. Right: Katoya McPherson. (Undated courtesy photos)

Taylor-McMillon, Tikario McMillon and D-Angelo Davis were arrested and charged in the following months.

On Friday, a jury found 19-year-old Tikario McMillon not guilty of murder and other charges in the killings. It was his second trial — the first time, the jury deadlocked and a mistrial was declared.

Davis was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced Aug. 5 to life in prison for McPherson and Brasher’s deaths. He had initially pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in January and promised to testify against Tikario McMillon, his brother. But when his brother’s first trial came, Davis refused to take the stand. His plea agreement was vacated and he was sent to trial.