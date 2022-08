There is a large police presence on Milham Avenue near Sprinkle Road in Portage. (Aug. 30, 2022)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — There is a large police presence in Portage in a neighborhood near the airport.

Police are gathered on Milham Avenue near Sprinkle Road.

A News 8 crew on the scene saw officers from Portage, Kalamazoo and Western Michigan University’s departments of public safety arrive to the scene in tactical gear. Armored vehicles are also on-scene.

News 8 has a crew on the scene that is working to confirm more details.

#BREAKING: Massive police presence on Milham Avenue in Portage. We’re hearing reports of a woman shot. Working to get more details. Police showing up in tactical gear, armored vehicles.@WOODTV pic.twitter.com/Z78eB9ftIP — David Horak (@DavidHorakTV) August 31, 2022

This story is still developing. Check back soon for more details.