Police presence at the corner of South Street and Rose Street in Kalamazoo. (Jan. 18, 2023)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a large police presence in downtown Kalamazoo that has caused several nearby buildings to evacuate Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tweeted at 10:53 a.m. that officers were called to the area of South Street near Burdick Street for a report of “a man carrying a suspicious device on his chest.” They said that information was from preliminary investigation but nothing had been confirmed.

The Kalamazoo Public Library at the corner of South Street and Rose Street was among several nearby buildings that were evacuated. Library staff told News 8 that the situation did not involve the library.

Within about 15 minutes, the search appeared to be over. A large group of KDPS officers came out of a building on Kalamazoo Mall and crime scene tape was being taken down. People were allowed to walk on the street again.

Around 11:42 a.m., people were being allowed back in buildings. However, police had not given the “all clear” and said officers would remain downtown.

KDPS officers had blocked several streets as a precaution. Lovell was taped off to beyond Kalamazoo Mall, according to a News 8 crew at the scene.

#BREAKING: Massive @KalPublicSafety presence in downtown Kalamazoo on South Street near Rose and Lovell streets. People told to evacuate, including the Kalamazoo Public Library. pic.twitter.com/ARFUYDimyI — David Horak (@DavidHorakTV) January 18, 2023

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or contact Silent Observer.