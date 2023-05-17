PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A way for you to remember lost loved ones is happening in Portage Saturday.

Lanterns on the Lake is back from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Ramona Park beachfront. Those in attendance will have the chance to decorate a lamp to honor someone or something lost. The lanterns will then be placed on the lakefront.

Musician Chris Behre will also be at the lakefront performing throughout the event.

The kits to assemble will be $10 and be handed out at the start of the event. The deadline to register for a lantern is Wednesday. To register for the event, click here.

The floating lamps will later be retrieved by Portage Parks and Recreation once the event is over.