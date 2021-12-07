Kzoo Walmart closed for sanitization in response to COVID-19 surge

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Walmart on 9th Street will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in order to sanitize the store amid a COVID-19 surge in Michigan.

The store on 501 9th St. near West Main Street closed at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen Thursday at 6 a.m., a Walmart spokesperson told News 8.

The closure is part of a company program to have third-party specialists sanitize stores in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts,” Walmart said in a statement.

It said it is also continuing to require unvaccinated employees to wear masks, as well as vaccinated employees in counties with substantial or high transmission.

