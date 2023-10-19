KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — People gathered in Kalamazoo Thursday to demand justice for Palestine and mourn the loss of life in Israel and Palestine alike.

The vigil, organized by Kalamazoo Nonviolent Opponents of War, started at 5 p.m. People assembled at the Federal Building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Park Street.

Attendees lined the street, chanting, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Many held signs bearing messages like “Stop genocide in Gaza” and “Save Gaza children.”

In a release, KNOW said it condemned the killing of Israeli civilians and the “retaliation carried out by the Israeli government as collective punishment against the people of Gaza” alike.

“As we call for an end to senseless violence by all sides, we must continue to press for justice for Palestinians,” organizers wrote. “There is the everyday violence which does not make it onto the CNN screens. There must be an end to Israeli apartheid. … In short, there can be no real peace without justice.”

KNOW called for a ceasefire, diplomacy and humanitarian aid in the area.