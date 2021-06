KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo Township are asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Sanita Magnuson, 32, is described as being around 5-foot-6 and 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The Kalamazoo Township Police Department said Magnuson left her vehicle and cellphone and was showing unusual behavior before she went missing on Monday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or KTPD at 269.488.8911.