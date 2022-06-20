The scene of a house fire in Kalamazoo on June 19, 2022.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspicious death authorities in the Kalamazoo area are investigating has been ruled a homicide, police say.

The man has been identified as James Gregory Travis, 53 of Kalamazoo Township, the Kalamazoo Township Police Department said in a Monday release.

Firefighters on Saturday were called to a house fire on Shakespeare Avenue near Egleston Drive. They quickly put out the fire and found the body of Travis.

A neighbor on Sunday told News 8 he found Travis after seeing smoke coming out of the house and called police. The neighbor said he saw a knife and a wrench near his body.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.