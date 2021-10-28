Kzoo teacher on hunger strike to put light on climate change

Kalamazoo Central High School teacher, Josh Gottlieb, 46, protesting outside the high school along Drake Road in Kalamazoo, Mich. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Gottlieb is on a week-long hunger strike demanding that government restore key greenhouse-gas-curbing provisions to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill. (Joel Bissell/Kalamazoo Gazette via AP)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A teacher in southwestern Michigan says he’s on a one-week hunger strike outside his school to draw attention to climate change.

Josh Gottlieb says he took a week off without pay to sit outside Kalamazoo Central High School. Students and teachers have dropped by to support him.

Gottlieb says he will continue his hunger strike and protest through Sunday, when the UN’s climate summit begins in Scotland. He says political conflict in the U.S. means President Joe Biden isn’t bringing much to the conference.