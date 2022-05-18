KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A student brought a “non-functioning” gun to a Kalamazoo high school Wednesday, school officials say.

An adult at Kalamazoo Central High School was told about the gun and took action, Kalamazoo Public Schools said in a statement.

The student was taken into custody by police, the school said.

“No one was hurt and the student involved will face consequences according to our student code of conduct in addition to any legal consequences,” the school said in the statement.