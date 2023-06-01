KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of stabbing and killing his ex-girlfriend in Kalamazoo has been referred for a competency evaluation.

During a probable cause conference Thursday, 27-year-old Jeffrey Kucharski of Lawton was referred for a competency evaluation. The evaluation will decide if Kucharski can understand the charges against him and participate in his own defense.

On May 20, 28-year-old Taylor Dragicevich of Galesburg was stabbed several times in Kalamazoo. She died in the hospital.

The next day, police arrested Kucharski, Dragicevich’s ex-boyfriend.

Kucharski has been charged with open murder.