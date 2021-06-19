Kzoo Sheriff: Beware of warrant phone scam

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo are warning residents about a warrant phone scam.

Sheriff Richard Fuller is warning that some scammers are calling up residents claiming to be him or his employee, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Saturday release.

The scammer will claim the person has a warrant our for their arrest and will say they need to pay over the phone to take care of the warrant, the Sheriff’s office said.

Fuller said that the Sheriff’s office would never call a resident to ask for payment over the phone for a warrant.

If you become a victim to the scam, contact your local law enforcement agency.