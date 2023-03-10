KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The playground at the downtown Arcadia Creek Festival Site will be removed this year, the city of Kalamazoo said.

The city said the 20-year-old playground surfacing will be removed for approximately $12,000. Crushed concrete will be put down and the space will then be turned into a “usable space for events and event planners.” Plans for the future use of the space, includign addign a new playground, will also be explored.

“The playground is 20 years old and the necessary parts to repair to safety standards are no longer available from the playground manufacturer,” Ashton Anthony, deputy director of parks and recreation, said in a press release. “The slide was removed last summer due to it being broken and literally separating from the tower structure. There is general overall wearing on the entire structure and the surface has several areas in need of patching and is currently a safety hazard.”

The city expects the removal to be complete by mid-April.