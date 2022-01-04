Kzoo Public Library moves to curbside services due to COVID-19 concerns

Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — All Kalamazoo Public Library locations will be closed Tuesday then reopen with curbside-only services Wednesday.

KPL said the decision to move to only curbside services at all five locations is due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and to prioritize the health and safety of patrons and staff.

“Kalamazoo Public Library appreciates the community’s continued patience, understanding, and support of our efforts to keep our patrons and staff safe,” KPL said in a statement on its website.

More information about curbside services and location hours can be found online.

KPL said it will reassess the number of COVID-19 cases in the area in two weeks to decide when it will resume in-person services.

Data shows the Kalamazoo Region experienced a test positivity rate of 26.4% between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has classified Kalamazoo County’s community transmission level as high.

