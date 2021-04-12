Kzoo protesters demand change after death of man in Minnesota

Kalamazoo Police Chief Vernon Coakley and Mayor David Anderson talk to protest organizers ahead of a demonstration being held in the city for Daunte Wright, a man fatally shot during a traffic stop in Minnesota. (April 12, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Protesters are gathering in Kalamazoo Monday evening after a man was fatally shot during a traffic stop with police in Minnesota.

Daunte Wright, 20, was shot and killed Sunday after he was pulled over in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. The Brooklyn Center police chief said he believes the officer “had the intention to deploy their taser but instead, shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet.”

A group is set to gather near the Kalamazoo County Administration building at 7:30 p.m.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released a video ahead of the event sharing guidance on protesting policies held in the city.

Chief Vernon Coakley extended his condolences to Wright’s loved ones. He said the city supports the right to peacefully protest, adding that disrupting traffic “will not be tolerated.”

Coakley says the department will enforce protesting policies. Any violations could result in arrests and misdemeanor charges.

“As always, our top priority, my top priority, is to keep the city of Kalamazoo safe, and a safe environment for everyone in our city,” Coakley said in the video.

More information on policies while protesting can be found on the city’s website.