KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with dementia Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a missing person on Ada Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

Curtis Edward Ray, 63, who has dementia, is believed to have walked away from his family home between 11 p.m. Sunday and around 3:45 a.m. Monday. He may be walking toward the downtown area, according to KDPS.

Ray was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jogger-style pants and black boots.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.