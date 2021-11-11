Kzoo police search for armed robbery suspect

Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man who held up a Kalamazoo business at gunpoint Wednesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 9:30 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery at a business on W. Michigan Avenue between N. Westnedge Avenue and Michikal Street.

The suspect was armed with a gun and demanded money. He got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe the suspect as a man around 40 years old with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black coat, gray camouflage pants, light-colored shoes, a white mask and sunglasses.

The name of the business was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

