KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking into the “suspicious” death of a man whose body was found in a house fire Saturday night.

Around 8 p.., fire crews with the Township of Kalamazoo Fire Department were sent to the area of Shakespeare Avenue and Egleston Drive for a house fire.

Responding crews quickly extinguished the fire and found the body of a 53-year-old Kalamazoo man inside the home. His name has not been released.

The Township of Kalamazoo Police Department and the Michigan State Police were called to the scene to investigate. They said they are treating the death as suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled to determine his cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kalamazoo Township Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

This house fire and death remain under investigation.