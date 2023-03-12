PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo police dog helped find a burglary suspect Sunday.

A commercial burglar alarm went off in the 5400 block of S Westnedge Avenue near I-94 in Portage Sunday morning, the Portage Department of Public Safety said in a Facebook post. When officers arrived on scene, they found footprints in the snow that led away from the building.

A police dog with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Lex, arrived on scene with the K-9’s handler to help find the suspect. Lex led officers for “several minutes and for several blocks” and brought them to the suspect, the Facebook post said.

“This is a great example of local agencies in Kalamazoo County working together and sharing their resources. Thank you PSO Denharder and K9 Lex for your assistance,” Portage DPS wrote.

Police say the suspect, a 36-year-old man from Kalamazoo, was arrested.