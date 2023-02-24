A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety cruiser on a tow truck in Kalamazoo on Feb. 24, 2023.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It appears a Kalamazoo police cruiser was involved in a three-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

A News 8 crew saw a tow truck loading the police cruiser onto its truck bed at the intersection of S. Sprinkle Road and AmVets Memorial Parkway shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.

The back of the cruiser had visible damage. Another car and a Meijer semi-truck were also at the scene, according to the News 8 crew.

Kalamazoo County dispatchers and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety did not release any information.

It’s unknown whether anyone was injured or what led to the crash.