COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer is in the hospital Saturday after he was involved in a crash while riding his motorcycle to work.

The crash happened around 6 a.m. on North Riverview Drive near Rosedale Avenue, KDPS said.

The officer was taken to the hospital. KDPS said he was last listed in stable condition. His name has not been released.

KDPS said the driver of the other vehicle involved has been arrested. Their name has not been released.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.