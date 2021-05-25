Kalamazoo event to honor George Floyd with 9 minutes of silence

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Metropolitan Kalamazoo branch of the NAACP is holding an event Tuesday evening honoring George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Floyd died on May 25, 2020 after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than nine minutes as he repeatedly stated that he couldn’t breathe. His death sparked protests and renewed calls for police reform across the country.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted on multiple charges last month in connection to Floyd’s death.

“What is 9 Minutes?” will be held at 5 p.m. at Bronson Park. At 6 p.m., those attending the event will participate in nine minutes of silence to “honor Black lives lost to police injustice.”

News 8 will livestream the event. Check back for updates as the event starts.