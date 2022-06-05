KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ziegler Kalamazoo Marathon announced the date for its 2023 race in a unique way on Sunday: On the hood of a NASCAR race car.

The race will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023, as announced during the Illinois 300 using the hood of Zeigler.com’s No. 77 Chevy Camaro, driven by Josh Bilicki, the race said in a Sunday release.

It said it is the first time a marathon race date has been announced using a NASCAR race car.

“By using the national spotlight to unveil the 2023 event date for the Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon, we want to spread a message of health and community to NASCAR’s audience worldwide. We also want to invite everyone to participate in the marathon and see what Kalamazoo has to offer,” President and CEO of Zeigler Auto Group Aaron Zeigler said in the release.

The date of next year’s Ziegler Kalamazoo Marathon was announced Sunday using a NASCAR race car. (Courtesy)

Registration for next year’s Ziegler Kalamazoo Marathon, which will include a full marathon, 10K, 5K and kids’ 1K, will open on Aug. 1, 2022.