GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has been indicted for fentanyl distribution resulting in death, according to a Wednesday release from U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten.

According to the indictment, Antjuan Pierre Jackson, 38, allegedly distributed fentanyl which caused a person’s death in November 2022. Then, in December 2022, he allegedly possessed at least 40 grams of fentanyl and planned to distribute it.

Jackson faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, Totten’s office said.

“Kalamazoo in particular has recently witnessed an unprecedented number of fentanyl-related tragedies,” Totten said in a statement Wednesday. “My office remains committed to prosecuting dealers whose sales of this dangerous drug ultimately kill members of our community.”

Jackson will be arraigned before a U.S. Magistrate Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

If convicted of fentanyl distribution resulting in death, Jackson would face at least 20 years in prison, the release said.