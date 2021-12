KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in connection to two bank robberies in downtown Kalamazoo.

Laroy Lockett was charged on Dec. 7 with one count of attempted bank robbery and one count of bank robbery, court records show.

He is accused of attempting to rob a PNC Bank on E. Michigan Avenue on Nov. 8, and robbing a JPMorgan Chase Bank on E. Michigan Avenue that same day.

He was arrested later that day as he tried to get away on a bicycle.