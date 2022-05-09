CORRECTION: A previous version of this article said Lawshea was charged with two counts of felony murder. This has been corrected to say two counts of felony firearm. We regret this error which has been corrected.

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man has been charged for a Saturday assault that led to an hours-long standoff in Comstock Township.

On Monday, the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department said that Nathaniel Lewis Lawshea, 38, was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, first-degree home invasion, two counts of felony firearm, possession of ammunition by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, four counts of felony assault with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of police property, and two counts of resisting and assaulting a police officer.

If convicted of home invasion first degree, Lawshea faces up to 20 years in prison.

His bond is set at $250,000.

On Saturday around 3:30 p.m., officers were sent to Gull Road near Eastland Drive after receiving reports that an individual was threatened by a man, later identified as Lawshea, with a firearm. They were not hurt.

When officers found Lawshea at a local business a short time later, he resisted officers, got into his vehicle, attempted to run the officers over and hit a police vehicle before driving away.

The officers were injured. The police department said their injuries are considered minor.

A pursuit ended when Lawshea abandoned the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex. He then ran into an apartment, forced the homeowner out and barricaded himself inside, the police department said.

Lawshea eventually surrendered to police, ending an hours-long standoff.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Township of Kalamazoo Police Department at 269.381.0391 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.