KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 19-year-old Kalamazoo man was arrested in connection to the abduction of a 15-year-old girl from western Virginia.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a 15-year-old girl Monday evening. Rockbridge County is located in western Virginia, near the West Virginia border.

Investigators found evidence that the missing teen could be at a house on Hawley Street in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety went to the house shortly after 12 a.m. Wednesday found the 15-year-old girl and took her into custody. Matthew Kyle Suarez, 19, of Kalamazoo, was arrested on an outstanding abduction warrant from the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

“Due to the swift and diligent work of our deputies, investigators, and the Kalamazoo Police Department, our team was able to quickly locate the missing juvenile and arrest a suspect before any more harm could take place,” RCSO Chief Deputy Tony McFaddin said in a Facebook post.