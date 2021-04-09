Kzoo leaders host webinar on racism and therapy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders in Kalamazoo are hosting a webinar Friday afternoon for mental health professionals on racism and working with Black American clients.

Organizers say they want to take a look at racialized trauma and the impact it has on African Americans.

They say the effects of racism often go unacknowledged by therapists and many Black clients leave therapy feeling invalidated. Because of this, they want to talk about solutions.

“This program is designed to prepare clinicians with those skills so that they’re able to adequately meet the needs of Black American clients, particularly in today’s social climate where many African Americans are experiencing an increased amount of racialized trauma,” said Dr. Janee Steele, a licensed professional counselor.

The webinar begins at 2 p.m.