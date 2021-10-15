Kzoo Junior CEO Business Fair and Conference to be held this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Community leaders in Kalamazoo will host their first Junior CEO Business Fair and Conference this weekend. It’s all in hopes of teaching children and their families the power of entrepreneurship.

The conference takes place Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and you have the option to join both in person and virtually.

Both adult and youth speakers will be present and will talk about things like creating a budget, how to trademark a business, and how to get your products in stores.

Organizers say kids should learn these principles early on.

“For me it’s important and the reason why I started my business, Brown Boy Brown Birl, is because I wanted to start a legacy, and that’s what we need to do as well, we need to continue to build legacies,” said Teresa Baker, the CEO of Brown Boy Brown Girl LLC.

Baker says they’re still looking for youth vendors to take part in the conference.

You can learn more and register to attend online.