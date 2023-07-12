KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A job fair Wednesday in Kalamazoo aimed to find jobs for people who have been in the criminal justice system to help stop recidivism.

Michigan Works Southwest and the Michigan Department of Corrections cooperated on the joint event to find jobs for those on parole or probation, hoping to break the cycle of those incarcerated returning to prison after their initial release.

“I think this jobs fair is one example of ways that the department is demonstrating and in fact showing a commitment to helping people change their lives, helping people find stable and secure employment,” MDOC Director Heidi Washington said. “And I think that it really kind of shows how corrections has changed over the past several years.”

According to Washington, the department has been focusing on finding jobs for people when they leave the system.

MDOC is also concentrating on training and education while prisoners are incarcerated.

“If we want to create long-term public safety for the people of Michigan, we have to make sure that we are using time in prison to make them better, to give them skills and tools that they need,” Washington said.

Washington said MDOC now has three “Vocational Villages” to teach inmates skilled trades, as well as multiple programs to help those who are incarcerated earn a college degree.