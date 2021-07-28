Kzoo Foundation for Excellence to make ‘historic’ announcement today

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials with the Kalamazoo Foundation of Excellence said they will be making a transformational announcement Wednesday afternoon.

The announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

“This is a historic moment for Kalamazoo. This announcement means dependability, ensuring the City will sustainably thrive and equitably serve all residents in perpetuity,” City Manager Jim Ritsema said in a news release.

The Foundation for Excellence is an endowment funded by private donations that was designed to stabilize the city’s budget, keep taxes low and pay for aspirational projects.