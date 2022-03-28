KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction crews have been hard at work since ground was broken last May for the newly renovated Kalamazoo Farmers Market site.

This year, the market is back on Bank Street after temporarily setting up shop at Mayor’s Riverfront Park last year.

Market manager Katelyn Bekken-Simpson says phase one’s renovations address common issues, including new restrooms to replace smaller ones, fully paved parking lots and making the market space itself more wheelchair accessible.

“There was a huge group of people that weren’t able to shop the market because it didn’t work for them,” Bekken-Simpson said.

The renovated site will also be able to house more vendors, growing the number from 110 to 160.

“Every stall has an electric hookup. Before, we were down here constantly tripping breakers. It’s so efficient. It’s going to be great,” Bekken-Simpson said. “We’re just ready for our community to welcome us back to the Edison Neighborhood in Kalamazoo.”

The second and final phase involves a 9,000-square foot event building not expected to be finished until 2024 at the latest.

As for this year’s market, vendors and attendees must keep in mind the marketspace will be open, but the courtyard and other areas may be blocked off come opening day on May 7.