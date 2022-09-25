KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Farmers Market held its first vegan market Sunday.

“It’s great for college students that are really interested in plant-based options,” Kara Cox said.

Local vendors shared their plant-based foods and homemade goods with those who stopped by. Organizations and businesses were also there to share information about health, sustainability and animal welfare.

Vegan or not, the market was enjoyable for everyone.

"I'm not vegan but it's really nice to have an exposure to more vegan foods as our world and climate is changing," Maria Sanchez said.













Kalamazoo Farmers Market’s first vegan market on Sept. 25, 2022.

The Kalamazoo Farmers Market plans to add the event to its calendar again soon.