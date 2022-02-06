Kalamazoo crash shuts down eastbound I-94

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash that resulted in minor injuries closed down eastbound I-94 in Kalamazoo Sunday.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on I-94 between Portage Road and Sprinkle Road. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Police officials say there were multiple minor injuries, and all three vehicles involved in the crash were not drivable.

Eastbound I-94 was closed for about an hour due to the crash, which is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100 or kalamazoosilentobserver.com.