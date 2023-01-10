KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — It will be a very special time for fans of craft brews in Kalamazoo as the city kicks off its Craft Beverage Week starting Friday.

The week is all about celebrating the craft beverage industry, highlighting breweries, wineries and distilleries at locations all over Kalamazoo County.

There are more than 75 events and specials planned for the week. Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week begins Jan. 13 and runs through Jan. 21.

More information can be found at kalamazoocraftbeverageweek.com.

For a conversation with Dana Wagner with Discover Kalamazoo, watch the video in the player above.