KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man who hasn’t shaved his beard In six years might cut it all off Saturday. That’s if he raises $10,000. He hopes the community can help.

Joe Swabash and his wife Theresa are the founders of Redeemed Lives Ministries. They help people who are recovering from addiction.

Joe and Theresa Swabash

Swabash has been sober for eight years now.

“We were led by God to be part of the recovery community,” Swabash said.

If they raise the money, Swabash will get a clean shave. The hair will go to Wigs 4 Kids which is a non-profit in Michigan.

The money will help buy used vehicles for people who are in recovery. The couple has given out two so far.

“The goal is to empower people to show them the love of Christ and give them donated vehicles because that can be a hindrance for people in recovery,” his wife, Theresa said. “People who are actively living a lifestyle of sobriety, we try to take away one more barrier to them staying in a life of recovery.”

The couple partners with the Family and Treatment Court of the 9th Circuit Court in Kalamazoo to select individuals. Some of the requirements include a minimum of one year of sober living, must be enrolled in a recovery program and have a sponsor.

“It can be a pretty lengthy process,” Theresa said. “We just don’t hand out vehicles all over.”

The couple is halfway to their $10,000 goal but they’d love to raise $20,000. If they do, Swabash will cut his hair off too.

He will go to the barbershop to do that Saturday morning. Even if they don’t reach their goal, Swabash will still cut some of his beard.

“We really want to help people in our community that are trying to stay on this recovery path. There are so many twists and turns and challenges to that and this is one more barrier that we can remove,” Theresa said. “Whether it’s $10, $100, or $1,000 it helps us to be able to give more to people in the recovery community.”

If you want to donate, click here.