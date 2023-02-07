KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners voted on three big items that were not on the agenda Tuesday night.

The decisions came after a two and a half hour closed session.

The board voted to require Treasurer Thomas Whitener to testify under oath and with documentation regarding the county audit at the Feb. 21 Committee of the Whole meeting. There’s been questions about Whitener’s office and if the county’s books are in order.

Whitener was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

It also voted to continue condemning a family’s cottage surrounded by Prairie View Park in Vicksburg and to stop negotiations on a road to access it or move it. The family has owned the acre plot of land since the 1940s.

Finally, the board voted to engage in negotiations regarding comprehensive parking strategies for the downtown events center. The center was revived after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill allowing a hotel tax to help fund it.

— News 8’s Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.