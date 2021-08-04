Kzoo Community Summer Bash to connect residents with resources

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Community members are coming together in Kalamazoo Wednesday for the 2021 Community Summer Bash. The goal is to get people connected with resources in the area.

The Community Summer Bash is being hosted by the group Steps to Victory Inc. The organization’s mission is to make Kalamazoo a better place to live.

The bash will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1323 Lane Blvd in Kalamazoo. Different groups and organizations will be available to help people with things like employment opportunities, rent assistance and other community resources. School supplies and backpacks will also be up for grabs.

Organizers say they want people to know they’re there to help.

“Connecting with the agencies, COVID has made it hard as far as communication, you have people that may have some limitations and some barriers,” said Monet Bolden, the community outreach coordinator for Steps to Victory Inc. “We are trying to get the community out to connect with a lot of the resources in the community. A lot of people are looking for help, but they don’t know where to go.”

The group has partnered with Housing Resources Inc. to help process applications for help with back rent and utilities. A total of $17 million in funding is available to give out.