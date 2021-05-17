Kzoo commissioners seek community comments on more open elections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — City commissioners in Kalamazoo want to hear from residents about how to make it easier for people to vote in the future. Monday’s meeting will focus on making elections in Kalamazoo more inclusive.

The city clerk’s office will start at 5 p.m., and you can send your comments through email or phone call.

That feedback will be read and played back during the meeting.

Other pushes toward voter inclusion were made during the last presidential election with a $218,869 grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which is a group dedicated to inclusive elections.

That grant allowed the clerk’s office to open voter assistance offices at Western Michigan University and install four more voter drop boxes.

“We want voting to be easy, convenient and secure for everyone in our city,” said City Clerk Scott Borling in a news release. “Please take a moment to share how we can better serve the people of the City of Kalamazoo and help everyone exercise their sacred and fundamental right to vote.”

Once this evening’s meeting is finished, the expectation is to have more input events like this one throughout the year, as the city clerk tries to expand voter services.