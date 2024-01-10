KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County will auction off nearly 150 items from its former courthouse.

In December, Kalamazoo County opened the Charles A. Pratt Justice Center, which houses the district and circuit courtrooms, chambers and offices from two buildings under one roof. After the consolidation, nearly 150 items were left over from the former circuit courthouse on Crosstown Parkway.

The county has contracted with Biddergy.com, which is headquartered in Kalamazoo, to sell the items, the business said Wednesday in a release. Dozens of pieces of office furniture will be up for auction, like executive suites, chairs, tables and file cabinets.

The auction will take place online Monday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at www.biddergy.com. If you’d like to view the items, you can make an appointment to do so from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day at the former courthouse, located at 150 East Crosstown Parkway. Pickup is set for Jan. 18 and 19, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.