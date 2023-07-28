OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person is dead following a crash in Oshtemo Township Thursday night, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

At 7:46 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on South 9th Street near Bluestone Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office at 269.383.8723 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The crash remains under investigation.