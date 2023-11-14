KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man in Kalamazoo County got a second chance while playing the lottery and won more than $400,000.

The winner, who is staying anonymous, won after his name was drawn in the Michigan Lottery’s BIG CA$H Second Chance. He didn’t realize he was earning entries in the giveaway when he played lottery games online, the lottery said.

“I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying I’d won a $416,322 second chance prize and I figured it was a scam email since I didn’t enter a giveaway,” he said in a release. “When I called the Michigan Lottery, I realized I’d been earning entries without even knowing it. I still can’t believe this is real. It is a crazy feeling to win such a large Lottery prize!”

He plans to share part of the jackpot with his family. He will save the rest of it, the lottery said.

The next Second Chance drawing will take place on Dec. 13.